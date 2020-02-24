Frank Lampard provides latest injury news ahead of Bayern Munich tie

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their Champions League tie against Bayern Munich.

The Blues face the German side on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge in the first-leg of their last-16 tie in the Champions League.

They come into the clash off the back of a fine result against Tottenham Hotspur after a convincing performance in west London at the weekend.

Chelsea will now be looking to emulate their performance as they await Bayern in the Champions League, and head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed the injury news.

"Christian Pulisic is still out," started Lampard.

"Callum Hudson-Odoi is also out. He’s not far away but he’s out for this game. N’Golo Kante is out."

Chelsea could welcome back Pedro after he missed the Tottenham victory, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek will continue in the squad on Tuesday.

"Pedro is back in contention, back in the squad having missed the game at the weekend with a small injury.

"Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] is fit and he’s in the squad," added Lampard.

Chelsea haven't faced Bayern Munich since the 2012 triumph in Munich where a depleted Blues side defied the odds to beat the Bundesliga side on penalties in their own stadium.

Frank Lampard was the captain that day under Roberto Di Matteo, and now he will be in the dugout at Chelsea manager this time round.

-----------

----------

