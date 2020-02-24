Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Opinions

Frank Lampard provides latest injury news ahead of Bayern Munich tie

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their Champions League tie against Bayern Munich. 

The Blues face the German side on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge in the first-leg of their last-16 tie in the Champions League.

They come into the clash off the back of a fine result against Tottenham Hotspur after a convincing performance in west London at the weekend. 

Chelsea will now be looking to emulate their performance as they await Bayern in the Champions League, and head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed the injury news. 

"Christian Pulisic is still out," started Lampard. 

"Callum Hudson-Odoi is also out. He’s not far away but he’s out for this game. N’Golo Kante is out."

Chelsea could welcome back Pedro after he missed the Tottenham victory, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek will continue in the squad on Tuesday.

"Pedro is back in contention, back in the squad having missed the game at the weekend with a small injury.

"Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] is fit and he’s in the squad," added Lampard.

Chelsea haven't faced Bayern Munich since the 2012 triumph in Munich where a depleted Blues side defied the odds to beat the Bundesliga side on penalties in their own stadium. 

Frank Lampard was the captain that day under Roberto Di Matteo, and now he will be in the dugout at Chelsea manager this time round.

-----------

Can Lampard emulate his success which he had on the field against Bayern now off the field as a manager? Let us know your predictions in the comments below!

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Christian Pulisic will miss Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed Christian Pulisic will be absent in their last-16 tie against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Matt Debono

Lampard: Chelsea have to keep focus and concentration against Bayern Munich

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has told his players that they have to keep their focus and concentration against Bayern Munich.

Matt Debono

Cesar Azpilicueta delivers verdict on Giovani Lo Celso stamp

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta admitted has surprised that Giovani Lo Celso didn't see red in the Blues' clash with Spurs.

Matt Debono

Rewarded: Frank Lampard's bold changes pay off in Spurs win

Frank Lampard was rewarded for his pre-match decisions as all four of the changes he made to his starting XI made the difference against Spurs.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delighted with the effort of his Chelsea players in Spurs win

Frank Lampard after he saw his side complete the league double over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Olivier Giroud reflects on 'special day' after scoring first Premier League goal of the season

Olivier Giroud revealed his relief after he helped Chelsea on their way to victory against Tottenham Hotspur to boost top-four hopes.

Matt Debono

Lampard: Mason Mount's performance was unbelievable vs Tottenham

Frank Lampard has hailed the performance of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in the win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard blasts VAR after Giovani Lo Celso error in Chelsea's win vs Spurs

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has blasted VAR after another call went against the Blues in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Stockley Park admits VAR error: Giovani Lo Celso should've seen red for stamp

Giovani Lo Celso should have seen red against Chelsea for a stamp on Cesar Azpilicueta, Stockley Park have confirmed.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea completed the league double over Tottenham with a convincing win over their London rivals in the Premier League.

Matt Debono