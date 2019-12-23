Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is hoping to be fit for the Blues' Premier League clash against relegation-threatened Southampton on Boxing Day.

Azpilicueta was forced off in Chelsea's 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday with around ten minutes remaining due to a knock, and was replaced by youngster Reece James.

With games coming thick and fast during the festive period, the 30-year-old is hopeful of recovering in time for Boxing Day.

"Hopefully with the Christmas presents I will get fit to play on Boxing Day," Azpilicueta said on being fit for Southampton.



Chelsea will also be without Mateo Kovacic through suspension, after he picked up his fifth booking of the season in the Premier League, which rules him out through the accumulation of yellow cards.

Azpilicueta was delighted with not only the Blues' win in north London, but keeping a clean sheet as well.

"It feels very good for us, for the fans, to come here and win after a run that was not the best, and to keep a clean sheet," Azpilicueta admitted. "It is a very good win. We prepared very well during the week, we knew that we were coming to play against a tough team but we did our job, we knew that we had to recover that fighting spirit and that it was a London derby with what that means to everybody in Chelsea.



"We did very well, with the quality we have in the team like with Willian with these two goals and every piece of football he did in the game was amazing. We fought and we played some very good football.

"It is due to the whole team doing an amazing job and I am very happy with it."

Cesar Azpilicueta was also involved heavily at Spurs with an excellent display at right wing-back on Sunday, but also with the alleged racist abuse towards teammate Antonio Rudiger.

Speaking after the game on the incident, Azpilicueta said: "‘What is clear is first of all we are Chelsea, a club that is very active and raises a lot of campaigns against racism.

"Every time we meet the Premier League, and the referees before the game, we are told to report it if any incident happens so in the game, after the red card it happened and Toni came to me and he told me that he was hearing in the crowd monkey noises and my job as a captain is to go straight to the ref and report it.

"Now there is an investigation and we have to work altogether towards the eradication of the problem. It is an issue in life and in football unfortunately, and we need to keep working hard work towards the eradication of the problem."

