Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Chelsea injury news: Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham 'hopeful' of being fit for Aston Villa clash

Matt Debono

Tammy Abraham has provided an injury update on his hip injury as the forward looks to make a return to the Chelsea side. 

The 22-year-old was forced off on Wednesday evening against Valencia in the Champions League after a collision in the first-half at the Mestalla. 

It was confirmed post-match that Abraham has suffered a bruised hip, however Frank Lampard wasn't too worried about the severity of the injury. 

As a result, he missed the Blues' 1-0 defeat to West Ham on Saturday which was a huge blow for Frank Lampard, after Chelsea drew a blank in front of goal at Stamford Bridge for the first time since January 2019.

Simon Johnson spoke to the forward after Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to West Ham, and the 22-year-old said he was 'hopeful' of returning to action on Wednesday evening against his former club. 

Abraham is hoping to face his former side Aston Villa on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge,  after he spent the season with them last term in the Championship, catapulting them into the top-flight before returning to Chelsea. 

26 goals in the Championship last year, Abraham was a vital cog in Villa's work and their quest to being promoted to the Premier League. 

They'll be hoping to see the back of the forward after his lightning start to the new season under Frank Lampard.

Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi have both been given opportunities since Abraham's injury on Wednesday, but both have failed to make a real impression against West Ham and Valencia respectively. 

Frank Lampard will face a tense wait to find out whether he will have his star forward available for Aston Villa's visit to West London.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Ham supporters involved in 'persistent and sustained' homophobic chanting towards Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge

Matt Debono
0

West Ham fans were involved in relentless homophobic chanting at Stamford Bridge as they saw the Hammers edge out Chelsea, securing a first win in West London at the fourteenth attempt in the Premier League.

Report: Chelsea 0-1 West Ham | Premier League

Matt Debono
0

A sub-par Chelsea were beaten at home for the second time in the Premier League this season after West Ham produced a phenomenal away performance.

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs West Ham | Premier League

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea face West Ham in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea injury news: Tammy Abraham ruled out of West Ham clash

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea will be without Tammy Abraham against West Ham in the Premier League, head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed.

WATCH: Chelsea fans create new 'Super Frankie Lampard' chant

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea have created a new chant for their head coach Frank Lampard, which features Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham.

Willian: I will only leave Chelsea if the club don't want me to stay

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea winger Willian has revealed he will only depart the club if the Blues want him to go, as his contract nears its end.

Frank Lampard provides injury update on Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham

Matt Debono
0

Tammy Abraham was forced off at half-time after picking up a hip injury against Valencia CF.

Mateo Kovacic: Croatian 'almost gave up on scoring' after netting first goal for Chelsea

Matt Debono
0

Mateo Kovacic netted his first goal in Chelsea colours on Wednesday against Valencia CF in the Champions League.

WATCH: Christian Pulisic puts Chelsea ahead against Valencia in Champions League

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea lead against Valencia through Christian Pulisic.

WATCH: Mateo Kovacic scores first goal for Chelsea against Valencia in the Champions League

Matt Debono
0

Valencia host Chelsea in the Champions League in Group H at the Mestalla Stadium in a crucial clash between the two sides.