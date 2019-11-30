Chelsea injury news: Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham 'hopeful' of being fit for Aston Villa clash

Tammy Abraham has provided an injury update on his hip injury as the forward looks to make a return to the Chelsea side.

The 22-year-old was forced off on Wednesday evening against Valencia in the Champions League after a collision in the first-half at the Mestalla.

It was confirmed post-match that Abraham has suffered a bruised hip, however Frank Lampard wasn't too worried about the severity of the injury.

As a result, he missed the Blues' 1-0 defeat to West Ham on Saturday which was a huge blow for Frank Lampard, after Chelsea drew a blank in front of goal at Stamford Bridge for the first time since January 2019.

Simon Johnson spoke to the forward after Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to West Ham, and the 22-year-old said he was 'hopeful' of returning to action on Wednesday evening against his former club.

Abraham is hoping to face his former side Aston Villa on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge, after he spent the season with them last term in the Championship, catapulting them into the top-flight before returning to Chelsea.

26 goals in the Championship last year, Abraham was a vital cog in Villa's work and their quest to being promoted to the Premier League.

They'll be hoping to see the back of the forward after his lightning start to the new season under Frank Lampard.

Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi have both been given opportunities since Abraham's injury on Wednesday, but both have failed to make a real impression against West Ham and Valencia respectively.

Frank Lampard will face a tense wait to find out whether he will have his star forward available for Aston Villa's visit to West London.