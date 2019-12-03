Chelsea injury news: Tammy Abraham injury update ahead of Aston Villa

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed he will make a late call on whether Tammy Abraham will feature for the Blues against Aston Villa.

The 22-year-old missed Chelsea's defeat to West Ham on the weekend, and it was clear to see they missed him.

He was forced to go off against Valencia in the Champions League after a collision on the stroke of half-time, and has been struggling since.

But Frank Lampard has revealed he is still unsure whether Tammy Abraham will play against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Speaking in his press conference, Lampard said on how Tammy Abraham's condition is: "We're giving him every chance to be fit but he's still feeling some pain and we'll make a decision tomorrow."

If Abraham is unavailable, Lampard realises his options, but insists it's his decision to make.

"I'll have to consider that [Pulisic playing upfront]. We have competition in those places. It's my decision to make."

He also confirmed Ross Barkley and Antonio Rudiger remain out.

Barkley has been ill, so will miss out whilst Frank Lampard expects Antonio Rudiger to return to the side in the next 7-10 days.

Chelsea face Aston Villa on Wednesday - live on Amazon Prime - and Frank Lampard will be eager to have Tammy Abraham available for selection in his side when Dean Smith's Aston Villa make the trip to West London.

----------

You can follow it here with live coverage on SI.com.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube