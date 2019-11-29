Chelsea injury news: Tammy Abraham ruled out of West Ham clash

Chelsea will be without Tammy Abraham against West Ham in the Premier League, head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed.

The 22-year-old will remain on the sidelines at the weekend following his injury which he picked up during the week in the Champions League.

Abraham was forced off at half-time after picking up a rib injury, which Frank Lampard confirmed wasn't as serious as first anticipated.

But ahead of the clash against West Ham, head coach Frank Lampard has ruled the forward out, and confirms they will know more by the end of the weekend.

"He won't be involved tomorrow and we'll know more by the end of the weekend."

Frank Lampard will have to turn to either Michy Batshuayi or Olivier Giroud to lead the line for Chelsea against the Hammers at Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea boss has been pleased with Michy Batshuayi's efforts this season, despite having to play second fiddle to Abraham.

"He has a good work ethic, a quality," Lampard admitted on Batshuayi. "It is not easy when you are not playing as many minutes as you want. I have seen a great work ethic and his quality. It is great to see."

After defeat against Manchester City, Lampard will be eager for a response in the league with an instant win against Manuel Pellegrini's struggling West Ham side.

Chelsea will host West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday in the Premier League, looking to extend the gap in fourth spot in the hunt for a Champions League spot.