Frank Lampard's Chelsea side are preparing for their trip to Old Trafford on Saturday to face Manchester United.

The Blues face Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side following a goalless draw against Sevilla in the Champions League.

Lampard will be looking for improvement from their previous league outing after conceding three against Southampton, and will be eyeing to clinch a win against their top four rivals.

(Photo by Alastair Grant)

Here is the latest Chelsea injury news ahead of the visit to Old Trafford:

----------

Edouard Mendy: Lampard confirmed Mendy is the Blues' first-choice after he returned to the starting XI against Sevilla and he is likely to continue in the side at the weekend.

"At the moment yes [he is first-choice]. He’s shown his quality. The way he’s played, he’s played very well, that’s two clean sheets for him already.

“As it stands he is [the number one] but that’s always up for grabs. But the way he’s playing I’m very happy."

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Thiago Silva: The 36-year-old is set to be available for the Blues after Lampard confirmed Silva didn't report an injury following the draw against Sevilla.

"I don't know anything about that," said Lampard on a potential injury. "He hasn't flagged it straight away so I think we are ok."

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Hakim Ziyech: The Moroccan midfielder came on to replace Mason Mount against Sevilla and is expected to be involved once again as he looks to continue his recovery from his knee injury to full match fitness.

"I still have a way to go. Obviously, I did not play for a long time even because of the virus, of course. And then it has just been a bit unlucky that the injury came. I just try to stay calm and then everything will come by itself."

(Photo by Alastair Grant - Pool/Getty Images)

Christian Pulisic: The 22-year-old winger started for the second consecutive game for the Blues, Southampton and Sevilla, and impressed when he was switched to the left-hand side for a short period of time in midweek.

He confirmed he is feeling strong ahead of the United clash and is ready to play a full 90 minutes.

"Fitness wise I feel great. I'm getting back to where I was. I feel strong, I feel like I can play 90 minutes and yeah, I'm happy."

----------

