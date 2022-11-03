Skip to main content
Chelsea Injury Update: Ben Chilwell And Denis Zakaria

Updates on the injuries of Ben Chilwell and Denis Zakaria after yesterdays Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb.

With the World Cup so close around the corner, the nightmare for every player is to get injured and be ruled out. With just over a week to go, it would be a tough thing for any player to take.

Chelsea had two casualties last night in the game against Dinamo Zagreb, with Ben Chilwell and Denis Zakaria both coming off the pitch with injuries, one certainly seeming a lot more serious than the other.

The blue's bad luck with injuries continue, and they're coming into their toughest run of games of the season.

Denis Zakaria

Denis Zakaria limped off for Chelsea last night.

Injury Update:

Graham Potter last night revealed that Ben Chilwell had suffered a hamstring injury, and stated that the injury was certainly a concern. The player will need to have a scan on the hamstring to determine the length of his time out.

 "It's a hamstring. We'll have to scan it & see. When he pulls up like that it’s a concern. We need to scan but it’s not positive at the moment."

Ben Chilwell has a hamstring injury and could miss the World Cup.

Denis Zakaria also limped off last night, but his injury situation has been described as fine. Zakaria stated he was "fine and ready for the mission", according to Simon Phillips, and it was just a lack of match fitness that lead to him going off.

Good news for Zakaria, but terrible news for England and Ben Chilwell, with his World Cup hopes now in doubt.

