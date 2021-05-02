Chelsea injury updates ahead of Real Madrid clash: Mount, Kovacic and Rudiger

Absolute Chelsea home
Chelsea injury updates ahead of Real Madrid clash: Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and Antonio Rudiger

The latest Chelsea injury updates ahead of their Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel's side head into Wednesday's semi-final second leg against Real after beating Fulham 2-0 in the Premier League. 

Mateo Kovacic and Antonio Rudiger missed the win through injury, while Mason Mount picked up a minor back problem against the Cottagers.

Here are the latest injury updates in Tuchel's camp:

Mason Mount

Tuchel hopes Mount can recover for the semi-final clash on Wednesday after landing awkwardly on his back in the second-half against Fulham.

"I hope really that Mason [Mount] is not a big thing and hopefully he can fully recover for Real Madrid," said Tuchel. 

He added: "It was my decision, there was not any doctor or physio who told me to take him off. But I saw him landing hard and it was the moment anyway when we wanted to take him off anyway.

"I saw him holding his back slightly, so we didn't want to take any risks but I have no other information on that."

Antonio Rudiger

Tuchel expects the German to return against the Spanish giants but is set to wear a face mask for the second leg. 

"I think Toni can play with a mask and the guys on the bench will be fit for Wednesday."

Mateo Kovacic

Kovacic remains a major doubt for Chelsea as he continues to recover from a hamstring problem. 

"It might be too close for Mateo but we still have hope."

