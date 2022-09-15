Rafael Leão has earned the respect of all of the Serie A sides as the 23-year-old continues to take Italy by storm since joining AC Milan in 2019.

The Portuguese won Milan's Player of The Year for the 2021/22 season, as well as helping them lift the domestic title, and was voted Transfer Markt's POTS across the entire Italian league by the website's users.

The visible growth seen by the winger following his move from Sporting has been eye-catching, especially for Chelsea and Manchester City.

Both clubs considered making a serious offer for Leão this past summer, but it turns out the West London outfit were only testing the waters.

Olivier Giroud celebrating with Leao versus Dinamo Zagreb. IMAGO / aal.photo

Milan's chief technical director and very own legend, Paolo Maldini responded to the speculation: “Chelsea hadn’t sent any official bid for Leão — but they made a verbal proposal… and we rejected, of course.

“He [Leão] knows that staying here is the best way to improve. We want to do great things with Rafa Leão in our project." (via Fabrizio Romano)

As Chelsea continue to move through their make-or-break transitional period following the demise of Romano Abramovich, the Italian giants are confident that Leão would be better off staying with them.

Maldini watching Milan become Serie A champions last season. IMAGO / Buzzi

Chelsea face Milan in their next Champions League group game on 5 October in a must-win fixture for the Blues, but it's fair to say that fans will be keeping a close eye on the young Portuguese star.

