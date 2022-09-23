Chelsea International Round-Up: Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic

The first international break of the season has got underway and over half of the Chelsea squad have been called up to represent their country, primarily in preparation for the Qatar World Cup in a couple of months time.

An early setback for the United States saw Christian Pulisic pulled from their matchday squad before their 2-0 defeat against Japan, after the winger suffered an injury during training earlier in the week.

The extent of which is currently unknown as the USMNT continue to evaluate day-to-day for his availability to play against Saudi Arabia next Tuesday.

Pulisic for the USA. IMAGO / Agencia MexSport

In the UEFA Nations League, Mateo Kovacic and Croatia beat Denmark 2-1 to go top of their group in League A, with only a single match left versus bottom placed Austria on Sunday.

The blue midfielder played almost 80 minutes at Stadion Maksimir, in what was a very close and competitive fixture against the Danes.

Goals from VfB Stuttgart's Borna Sosa and Rennes' Lovro Majer secured the three points for the Croatians and put them in a very good position to reach the finals next summer.

Kovacic sliding in on Joachim Andersen IMAGO / Pixsell

With the remaining international matches to be played over the next couple of days, there could be over ten Chelsea players in action - starting tonight as England face Italy and Germany take on Hungary.

Read More Chelsea Stories