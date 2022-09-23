Skip to main content
Chelsea International Round-Up: Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Chelsea International Round-Up: Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic

There has been an injury and a victory for the Chelsea duo.

The first international break of the season has got underway and over half of the Chelsea squad have been called up to represent their country, primarily in preparation for the Qatar World Cup in a couple of months time. 

An early setback for the United States saw Christian Pulisic pulled from their matchday squad before their 2-0 defeat against Japan, after the winger suffered an injury during training earlier in the week. 

The extent of which is currently unknown as the USMNT continue to evaluate day-to-day for his availability to play against Saudi Arabia next Tuesday. 

Christian Pulisic for USMNT

Pulisic for the USA. 

In the UEFA Nations League, Mateo Kovacic and Croatia beat Denmark 2-1 to go top of their group in League A, with only a single match left versus bottom placed Austria on Sunday. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The blue midfielder played almost 80 minutes at Stadion Maksimir, in what was a very close and competitive fixture against the Danes. 

Goals from VfB Stuttgart's Borna Sosa and Rennes' Lovro Majer secured the three points for the Croatians and put them in a very good position to reach the finals next summer. 

Mateo Kovacic, Joachim Andersen and Ivan Perisic

Kovacic sliding in on Joachim Andersen 

With the remaining international matches to be played over the next couple of days, there could be over ten Chelsea players in action - starting tonight as England face Italy and Germany take on Hungary. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Kai Havertz
News

Kai Havertz Ahead of Germany Fixtures In The UEFA Nations League

By Melissa Edwards
Kai Havertz
News

Kai Havertz Speaks On New System Under Graham Potter

By Melissa Edwards
Olivier Giroud
News

Ex-Chelsea Striker Olivier Giroud Closes In On France All-Time Scoring Record

By Luka Foley
Darragh MacAnthony
News

Peterborough United Chairman In Favour Of Premier League All-Star Game

By Luka Foley
Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Report: Juventus 'Considered' Christian Pulisic Loan

By Stephen Smith
N'golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Interest In N'Golo Kante 'Superficial'

By Stephen Smith
Willian
News

'I Have To Respect Them' Fulham's Willian Discusses Scoring Against Former Team Chelsea

By Owen Cummings
Josko Gvardiol
News

'I'm Happy In Leipzig' Josko Gvardiol Reflects On Chelsea Bid Turned Down

By Owen Cummings