'Chelsea Is A Dream' - Moises Caicedo Speaks On The Possibility Of A Future Transfer
Speaking to Ecuadorian outlet Olé, Caicedo highlighted his sadness at Graham Potter's departure from Brighton, praising the help that the manager gave him when he was in charge of the club.
"It made me very sad now that he left for Chelsea, because he helped me a lot and I wanted to continue having him as a manager, but that’s football.
"You never know: today you can be here and tomorrow somewhere else, that’s the job of a footballer and a coach. At Brighton he worked very well and people love him very much. I’m very happy for him and for the great opportunity that was presented to him."
Caicedo, a full Ecuador international, has already made 23 appearances for his national team at the age of 20. When asked about the potential for a move to Chelsea in the future, he insisted that he was fully focused on his time at Brighton and also helping La Tricolor in at the World Cup in November, where Ecuador will face Senegal, the Netherlands and hosts Qatar in Group A.
They also kick off the tournament in the opening game against the hosts on November 20th.
"Right now I’m very focused on Brighton and the World Cup. I want to have a great World Cup and then we’ll see what happens.
"I think they are one of the best teams in the world and nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. It’d be a dream to be in the best teams in the world and succeed there."
It remains to be seen what the future holds for the young midfielder, but it surely won't be long before the big teams come calling for his signature. Could we see Caicedo reunited with Potter at Chelsea? We'll have to wait and see.
