'Chelsea Is Not Brighton' William Gallas Questions New Coach Potter

Former Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur defender William Gallas is yet to be convinced by the new coach in West London, with Graham Potter's only match in charge being his team's 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

Fixture postponements and the international break have meant Potter hasn't been in action since early September and will be his second game at the reins this weekend against Crystal Palace.

But despite not yet having had the chance to really prove himself, Gallas is already asking questions of the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager.

Gallas tussling with Oscar in 2012. IMAGO / Sportimage

"He[Potter] seems like a nice guy and a good manager, but I'm still waiting to see what he's going to do to get Chelsea back to top form," Gallas said in his Football Insights with Genting Casino.

"He looks very calm, and looks like he likes to have conversations with his players from what I see from the outside, but I don't know if he's like this in reality. I'm still waiting.

"He did a good job at Brighton, but Chelsea is not Brighton, he has gone to another level with more expectations, more pressure, so it will be good to see if he can be the right manager."

Potter thanking Brighton fans. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Thomas Tuchel began his Blue reign with seven victories and zero defeats out of his first ten games, so supporters will know what they want to see from the man who replaced him.

