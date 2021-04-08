Chelsea keep Thiago Silva and Mateo Kovacic's Champions League dream alive

Thiago Silva and Mateo Kovacic's ambitions of winning the Champions League with Chelsea are alive and kicking following their 2-0 win over Porto in the quarter-finals.

Chelsea have complete half the job to secure their spot in the semi-finals after Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell steered the Blues to a 2-0 victory on Wednesday night at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

They are in an excellent position to advance into the last four and will be looking to confirm their place next Tuesday when they return to Seville for the second leg tie.

It was a big night for the Blues in Seville and they delivered. (Photo by Isabel Silva / SPP/Sipa USA)

Confidence has been beaming in and around the squad in recent weeks which saw Silva and Kovacic share their hopes of European success this season.

Silva said: "We’re going in the right direction right now, getting wins and feeling really motivated but we are also in a new beginning, with a new coach and a new style.

"Of course there are ups and downs in a long season, especially when the team is very young, but I believe we’re fully capable of getting far in the Champions League.

(Photo by Isabel Silva / SPP/Sipa USA)

"We’ve got great quality and, especially in knockout games, you just have to hope the opponent isn’t having a good day and that you are. This can change the season completely for a team with big dream."

Kovacic added: "I think this Chelsea team can go very far and we are more and more confident in ourselves in every game. We have a great mixture between young talents and experienced players."

Chelsea are three games away from a Champions League final as they look to emulate the success from 2012 back in Munich. For now, the dream is on but there is plenty of work to do for Tuchel's side. That starts next Tuesday when they make the trip back to Seville to complete the job to head into the last four.

