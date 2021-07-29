Sports Illustrated home
Chelsea Launch Away Kit for 2021/22 Season

It's finally here.
Chelsea have confirmed their new away kit for the 2021/22 season. 

Thomas Tuchel's side have debuted their home kit after launch in May, and now the detail of the away kit has been released.

The Yellow kit with pinstripes is available to buy from Thursday 29 July and will be fully launched on August 5.

What has been said?

Mason Mount is the first Chelsea player to speak on the new kit and is hoping to create 'special moments' in the new Yellow kit.

"When you look over the years, you always remember the yellow kits on our heroes that made an impact. As players I feel we can do the same and create even more special moments in this new kit!"

