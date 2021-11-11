Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Chelsea Learn 2022/23 Premier League Dates Ahead of Qatar World Cup

    Author:

    Chelsea have learned the dates for the 2022/23 Premier League season, which is set to be interrupted with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

    The Blues will be hoping to be reigning Champions going into next season, currently sitting top of the Premier League but there is still a long way to go.

    But for now, the Premier League have released the dates for next season.

    imago1007103098h

    The season will begin on the 6th August 2022, giving players just a six week break in between this season and next.

    The season will finish on 28 May 2023, later than usual.

    The Premier League have also announced that the season will have a mid-season break between November 14 and December 26 to accomodate for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, meaning that there will be no festive period in club football.

    Read More

    imago1007587450h

    Instead, the Chelsea players who are selected will jet off to compete in the World Cup.

    It is unclear as to what the players who will remain at Chelsea during the competition will do.

    The Premier League continue to confirm that matchday 16 will be the last set of matches played ahead of the World Cup and the league will resume with normal fixtures on Boxing Day.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago0045289887h
    News

    Chelsea Learn 2022/23 Premier League Dates Ahead of Qatar World Cup

    43 seconds ago
    imago0049651174h
    News

    Petr Cech Makes Honest Bayern Munich & Barcelona Admission

    30 minutes ago
    imago0049651054h
    News

    Petr Cech Recalls Chelsea Champions League Nights

    1 hour ago
    imago1003801536h
    News

    Gareth Southgate Confirms Mason Mount is Out of England's Clash vs Albania

    1 hour ago
    imago0049651054h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Hailed For 'Great Job' by Chelsea Director Petr Cech

    2 hours ago
    imago0044637598h
    News

    Petr Cech Tips Frank Lampard to Succeed Ahead of Norwich City Appointment

    2 hours ago
    imago1007444208h
    Features/Opinions

    Player Profile: Chelsea-Linked Attila Szalai

    3 hours ago
    imago0049651174h
    News

    'A Great Pleasure' - Petr Cech Discusses Chelsea's Start to the Season

    3 hours ago