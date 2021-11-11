Chelsea Learn 2022/23 Premier League Dates Ahead of Qatar World Cup

Chelsea have learned the dates for the 2022/23 Premier League season, which is set to be interrupted with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Blues will be hoping to be reigning Champions going into next season, currently sitting top of the Premier League but there is still a long way to go.

But for now, the Premier League have released the dates for next season.

The season will begin on the 6th August 2022, giving players just a six week break in between this season and next.

The season will finish on 28 May 2023, later than usual.

The Premier League have also announced that the season will have a mid-season break between November 14 and December 26 to accomodate for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, meaning that there will be no festive period in club football.

Instead, the Chelsea players who are selected will jet off to compete in the World Cup.

It is unclear as to what the players who will remain at Chelsea during the competition will do.

The Premier League continue to confirm that matchday 16 will be the last set of matches played ahead of the World Cup and the league will resume with normal fixtures on Boxing Day.

