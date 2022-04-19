Skip to main content
Chelsea Learn Arsenal Team News as Duo Could Make Squad

Chelsea have learned the latest team news from the Arsenal camp as two Gunners players could return to face Thomas Tuchel's side.

The Blues come into the match off the back of a 2-0 victory in the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace whilst Mikel Arteta's Arsenal fell to 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sothampton.

Speaking to the press ahead of the clash, via football.london, Arteta confirmed that two of his players could return for the derby.

Alexandre Lacazette and Takehiro Tomiyasu could return for the Gunners as they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Tuchel's Chelsea side.

"With Lacazette, we have to see him today to see whether he will be available with the team," Arteta said in his pre-match press conference. "Obviously as you all know, he had Covid, so he has been away for a few days." We will try to get his feeling and where he's and if he can somehow contribute to the team."

The Spaniard continued to give a positive update on their right-back, Tomiyasu, who could return after a period on the sideline in north London.

 "Tomi is very, very close," Arteta continued. "Whether this game is going to be too early for him or not, again we will decide it today after the training session."

Chelsea, on the other hand, are without Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi as Tuchel confirmed that other players are also in doubt after facing Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

“Kova is out for the game, ligament injury. Hopefully not longer than two weeks. This is a long time for us in terms of games. Hopefully as short as possible. Callum Hudson-Odoi out for the game, Ben Chilwell out for the game. Some players in doubt which we need to be examining but hopefully the rest is okay," he said.

