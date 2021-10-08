FIFA to Make Club World Cup Decision On October 20 as Chelsea Set to Learn Fate

Chelsea are set to find out when they will play the Club World Cup as Fifa are expected to make a decision at their next Council meeting on October 20, according to reports.

After winning the Champions League final back in May, Chelsea now have the chance to seal their European dominance as European winners from across the globe come together to battle it out for the Club World Cup.

It was set to be played in Japan in December but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been postpone and a new venue is expected to be selected.

Chelsea's plans for the winter have been scuppered but they will finally learn their fate later this month, as per the Mirror.

Fifa will hold their Council meeting on October which will see a decision made over when the tournament will take place. It is expected to be held in early 2020, however nothing has been finalised or confirmed.

Qatar and South Africa are in the running to host the tournament after Brazil withdrew their interest.

Fifa remain 'committed' to hosting the tournament despite the frustrations of having to move it away from Japan due to safety concerns.

Chelsea were due to have several games in December impacted because of their Club World Cup commitments. Now they will need to remain patient to learn their new schedule.

