    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    FIFA to Make Club World Cup Decision On October 20 as Chelsea Set to Learn Fate

    Author:

    Chelsea are set to find out when they will play the Club World Cup as Fifa are expected to make a decision at their next Council meeting on October 20, according to reports.

    After winning the Champions League final back in May, Chelsea now have the chance to seal their European dominance as European winners from across the globe come together to battle it out for the Club World Cup.

    It was set to be played in Japan in December but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been postpone and a new venue is expected to be selected.

    sipa_32283192

    Chelsea's plans for the winter have been scuppered but they will finally learn their fate later this month, as per the Mirror

    Fifa will hold their Council meeting on October which will see a decision made over when the tournament will take place. It is expected to be held in early 2020, however nothing has been finalised or confirmed. 

    Qatar and South Africa are in the running to host the tournament after Brazil withdrew their interest.

    sipa_35322531 (1)

    Fifa remain 'committed' to hosting the tournament despite the frustrations of having to move it away from Japan due to safety concerns. 

    Chelsea were due to have several games in December impacted because of their Club World Cup commitments. Now they will need to remain patient to learn their new schedule. 

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    pjimage (26)
    News

    FIFA to Make Club World Cup Decision On October 20 as Chelsea Set to Learn Fate

    40 seconds ago
    sipa_35322934 (3)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Handed Chelsea Blow as Brazil Make Thiago Silva Decision

    38 minutes ago
    sipa_35322531 (1)
    News

    Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead of Champions League Away Clash vs Malmo in November

    3 hours ago
    sipa_33572004
    News

    Tammy Abraham 'Thankful' to Have Won Trophies at Chelsea

    11 hours ago
    sipa_35409130
    News

    England Boss Makes Chelsea's Conor Gallagher Admission Following Impressive Crystal Palace Form

    12 hours ago
    sipa_35373793 (3)
    Transfer News

    Report: Juventus & Spurs 'sniffing' Around Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Future

    12 hours ago
    sipa_35374466 (2)
    News

    Revealed: Chelsea Only Team In Europe's Top 5 Leagues Yet to Concede From Open Play

    13 hours ago
    pjimage (25)
    News

    Tammy Abraham Makes Mason Mount, Reece James & Callum Hudson-Odoi Admission After Chelsea Exit

    13 hours ago