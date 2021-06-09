Chelsea Learn European Super League Punishment

Off the hook with a slap on the wrist.

Chelsea have been fined following their involvement in the breakaway European Super League last month.

Six English clubs - Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all initially backed the idea for the breakaway league, but U-turned after heavy criticism and opposition from their own supporters and the rest of the footballing world.

Their punishment was being decided upon by the Premier League, and Sky have now confirmed an agreement has been made.

All six clubs have been fined a total of just over £20 million, an average of around £3.5 million per club. This will put back into grassroots football and other initiatives.

An agreement has also been struck that should any club sign up to any similar project, they would be liable to a penalty of in excess of £20 million as well as a 30-point deduction in the Premier League.

As per the report, it remains unclear if all six clubs will pay equal sums of the fine.

What Chelsea said in April after leaving European Super League plans

"Chelsea Football Club can confirm that it has begun the formal procedures for withdrawal from the group developing plans for a European Super League," a statement read in April.

"Having joined the group late last week, we've now had time to consider the matter fully and have decided that our continued participation in these plans would not be in the best interests of the Club, our supporters or the wider football community."

