December 20, 2021
Chelsea Learn FA Cup Decision Ahead of Third Round Tie vs Chesterfield

Author:

Should Chelsea's FA Cup third round tie against Chesterfield finish level in 90 minutes it will not go to a replay, the FA have confirmed. 

The FA have confirmed all third and fourth round ties will have the possibility of a replay removed to ease the fixture congestion caused by the Covid-19 disruption. 

A large number of fixtures have been postponed in recent weeks due to clubs not having enough players available because of virus outbreaks in their squads. 

Now the FA have made the 'exceptional decision' to help some of the congestion by removing replays until the fifth round. 

Read More

An FA statement on Monday read: "We can today confirm that replays have been removed in both the third and fourth rounds of the 2021-22 Emirates FA Cup.

"This exceptional decision was approved by the FA Board on Friday 17 December and has been taken in the wider interest of English football to alleviate the possibility of fixture congestion following several postponements in recent days and continued uncertainty ahead due to Covid-19.

"Ties in the third and fourth rounds of this season’s competition will be played to a finish on the day, with extra-time and penalty shootouts if required.

"Replays will return up to and including the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup from the 2022-23 season onwards."

Chelsea welcome non-league side Chesterfield to Stamford Bridge on Saturday 8 January in the evening kick off for their third round tie. 

