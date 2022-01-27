Skip to main content
Chelsea Learn March Fixture Schedule as Premier League TV Picks Confirmed

Chelsea's calendar for March has been confirmed after the latest round of Premier League TV selections were announced.

Thomas Tuchel's side currently have four confirmed games in the schedule for March, however that could increase subject to their progression in the FA Cup.

They will play three Premier League matches, as it stands, against Burnley, Newcastle United and Norwich City. 

Their home match against Newcastle has been pushed back a day for television to Sunday 13 March, with kick off now at 2pm. 

imago1008934178h (1)

They finish the month away to Norwich City, but that could be postponed should Chelsea reach the FA Cup semi-finals. The month could start with an FA Cup fifth round tie, however they will need to beat Plymouth Argyle next weekend.

It's a quieter month for the Blues with the international break commencing from the 21 March until the remainder of the month before a return to domestic duties in April.

Chelsea's schedule for March 2022 in full

Tuesday/Wednesday 1/2 March: FA Cup 5th Round (subject to Chelsea's progression vs Plymouth Argyle)

Saturday 5 March: Burnley vs Chelsea - 3pm | Premier League

Sunday 13 March: Chelsea vs Newcastle United - 2pm | Premier League (live on Sky Sports)

Wednesday 16 March: LOSC Lille vs Chelsea - 8pm | Champions League last-16 second leg (live on BT Sport)

Saturday 19 March: Norwich City vs Chelsea - 3pm | Premier League*

*Fixture subject to be moved if Chelsea reach FA Cup quarter-finals

