Chelsea Learn New Dates/Kick-Off Times and Channels For Their First Eight Premier League Games

The Premier League have confirmed Chelsea will have seven of their eight August/September games to be broadcasted live on BT Sports and Sky Sports.

The Blues will start their campaign on Saturday 6th of August when they find themselves away to Everton at Goodison Park. The game is set to take place on Sky Sports with a late kickoff at 5:30 pm (UK).

IMAGO / News Images

Continuing the late fixtures, Chelsea's next game will be their first time playing at Stamford Bridge, with a London derby against Tottenham on the 14th of August with a 4:00 pm kick-off being broadcasted on Sky Sports.

Chelsea will then take a trip down to Elland Road where they face Leeds United. The Blues will get the 2:00 pm early kick-off on the 21st of August being broadcasted on Sky Sports.

The only game not to be broadcasted will be their home fixture clash against Leicester City on the 27th of August.

Only three days on Chelsea will play their first mid-week fixture where they take on the south coast side Southampton. This is set to be their first game on BT Sport with the kick-off time being 19:45 pm on the 30th of August.

Moving into September, Chelsea is meant to face London club West Ham on the 4th of September.at Stamford Bridge with a 2:00 pm kick-off. Sky Sports is meant to be covering the game however due to the Champions League, this game may be moved to a different date.

IMAGO / PA Images

From one London club to another, the famous Chelsea vs Fulham is back and the first meeting between the two teams is on the 10th of September. The kick-off is set to be at 12:30 pm and being covered by BT Sports but this is the second fixture in September which could be changed due to the Champions League.

The last fixture we have will be revenge time for Thomas Tuchel's side as they take on Liverpool on the 18th of September with Sky Sports broadcasting the game from 16:30 pm.

Details of the later fixtures are yet to be announced by the Premier League so stay tuned for further details on where and when to watch Chelsea next season.

