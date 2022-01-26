Skip to main content
Chelsea Learn Premier League Decision Over Covid-19 Postponement Protocol

The Premier League have confirmed the new Covid-19 protocol which will see clubs need to have at least four positive cases in their squads to be able to apply for fixture postponements.

After a meeting between all 20 clubs, there were no objections to the latest changes as Covid passports are also no longer mandatory for supporters attending fixtures from now on.

Chelsea next play at home in the Premier League on Sunday 13 March against Newcastle, however their next home match is on Saturday 5 February against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round. 

What the Premier League have said

Following a meeting with all 20 clubs on Wednesday, a statement released by the Premier League read: "Following the UK Government's easing of Covid-19 'Autumn and Winter Plan B' restrictions, the Premier League can confirm what this will mean for fans attending Premier League matches.

"In line with the latest Government guidance, Covid passes will no longer be enforced as a condition of entry to a Premier League match.

"The Premier League and clubs will continue to urge fans to follow public health guidance to keep each other safe on a matchday, including wearing face coverings when indoors or in crowded areas.

"As Covid-19 restrictions ease, it is vital supporters continue to do all they can to minimise the risk of passing on Covid-19.

"There are some simple ways fans can help keep each other stay safe on a matchday:

  • Be responsible and do not travel if you have Covid-19 symptoms
  • Wear face coverings in indoor and crowded areas
  • Continue to regularly wash your hands
  • If possible, take a Covid-19 test on a matchday to check there is no risk of passing on the virus
  • The best way to protect yourself and others from Covid-19 is to get vaccinated

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters added: "Fans have shown fantastic support for the measures in place and we thank them for helping keep each other safe and grounds open at full capacity.

"Despite Government restrictions easing, everyone still has a role to play in making sure people feel safe at our matches. We and our clubs urge supporters to continue to do all they can to follow public health guidance to minimise the risk of passing on Covid-19."

The statement continued: "The new matchday protocols for fans will come into effect immediately, ahead of the next Premier League fixture on Saturday 5 February between Burnley and Watford.

"The League and clubs will continue to work with Government and local public health authorities to update safety measures in line with the latest guidance."

