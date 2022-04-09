Chelsea have learnt some of Southampton's team news as they prepare to face off in the Premier League this weekend.

The Blues will travel down to the Saints on Saturday afternoon for their 30th league game of the season.

Thomas Tuchel's side were the victors in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, with goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell sealing a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl spoke to the media ahead of the fixture, via Hampshire Live, and provided news on player availability as they look ahead to their match against the World and European Champions.

"From the training ground this week, Lyanco is back in training with the team. (He’s completed the) first two sessions and today he made a rest, but it’s good to have him back on the pitch. (Alex McCarthy) is back in training, training with the goalkeeper team and is on the way back building up his qualities.

"Longy (Shane Long) was not involved in the sessions so far this week. Today he was light training outside with his ankle injury he had in the Leeds game. It’s not that serious.

"It was good we had a scan immediately and he rested for two days, and we’ll see how his ankle reacts to the session today and let’s have a look if he’s available for the weekend."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea head into the game off the back of two consecutive defeats against Brentford and Real Madrid, with Tuchel commenting on their recent form as he said: “We are aware of it and we don’t like it. I don’t know if we are concerned but it is very untypical for us, we had a look into it and talked to the team about it. We constantly try to figure out how we can improve.

"We need to stop this kind of direction and development as soon as possible. The best possibility is tomorrow. It is very not like us to defend like this and concede so many goals.

"That’s why we didn’t see it coming because it was not the case before national break. These two matches within five days are very untypical and not easy to deal with because it does not fit to a pattern.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube