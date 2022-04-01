Chelsea Learn Summer Transfer Window Schedule as Premier League Confirm Dates

Chelsea have been told their summer transfer schedule with the Premier League confirming dates of the transfer window.

As it stands, Chelsea cannot engage in transfer activity due to restrictions on the Club after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

However, if the Club are sold, these restrictions will be lifted and Chelsea can go back to business as usual.

The Premier League have confirmed that the Summer 2022 Transfer Window will open on June 10.

IMAGO / PA Images

This gives the Blues just over two months to be sold in order to have restrictions lifted and be able to sign or sell players in the summer.

Furthermore, the window will close at 11pm on September 1, giving plenty of time for transfer activities.

It is unclear as to what activity will take place but the likes of Jules Kounde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Declan Rice have been constantly linked with the Blues.

It has recently been reported that Rice would still prefer a move to Chelsea over Manchester United despite the sale and uncertainty surrounding the Club.

IMAGO / PA Images

Recent reports have stated that West Ham will demand at least £150 million for Rice if he is to move in the summer, after yet another brilliant season in east London.

Such a transfer would be a British record fee for a player, with the most expensive signing to date being Jack Grealish's move to Manchester City in the summer.

Furthermore, Real Madrid have complicated the move for Tchouameni as they enter the race alongside Chelsea for the midfielder.

Kounde could prove to be the easiest transfer to conclude as Marina Granovskaia has already been in negotiations with Sevilla for the defender.

It remains to be seen as to what will happen but Chelsea must focus on getting the Club sold before planning any transfer moves.

