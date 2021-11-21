'The Quality Was There' - Didier Drogba Speaks on Mohamed Salah's Chelsea Career

Skip to main content
Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba Heaps Praise On Former Blue Mohamed Salah

Author:

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has commented on former blue Mohamed Salah's time at the club. 

The Ivorian scored 164 goals in 381 appearances for the Blues in nine seasons at the west London side.

He was also in the Chelsea squad with Egypt's Salah in the 14/15 season, who now plays for Premier League rivals Liverpool. 

imago1008147881h

In an interview with Mehwar TV via KingFut, Drogba spoke on Salah's time at Chelsea and how well he is doing now as he said: "If he continues he’s going to destroy all my records! I want to cry.

"What I’ve seen during training, and all his teammates will tell you, the quality was there. He just needed time on the pitch to show his talent and his quality.

"When you look at the squad we had at the time, it was not easy to play, but what really got me attached to Mo is that he’s really nice, he’s really polite, even when he was not playing.

Read More

"He was sad not to contribute, but he was always good. When you have this kind of intelligence it’s just a matter of time before you blow up."

imago0018769101h

Salah only made 19 appearances for Chelsea, scoring two goals and assisting four during that time.

He then joined Roma on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell there before returning to the Premier League and signing for Liverpool.

The Egyptian international scored against his former side in the 1-1 draw between Liverpool and Chelsea earlier in the season.

imago0019955527h
