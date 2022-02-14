Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba Hopes Romelu Lukaku Has Learned From Him

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has admitted that he hopes Romelu Lukaku has learned from him and can be a success at Stamford Bridge.

Drogba is an iconic part of the Blues' history, going out a hero after winning a load of trophies includin the Champions League and Premier League in two seperate spells at the club.

Speaking to Jacob Steinberg after the match, Drogba opened up on his relationship with Lukaku.

The Belgian looked up to Drobga during his first spell at Chelsea, with the pair holding a strong relationship ever since.

When asked if he is happy having had Lukaku look up to him, Drogba said: “I hope he learned from me. He’s a goalscorer. He’s having a difficult moment, but bouncing back this kind of trophy will bring his confidence back.

“When we have the time to speak I give him some advice, but after that it’s his career, it’s his responsibilities now. It’s him now. He’s in charge of the attacking players, so he has to find the ideas and make it his own story.”

However, Drogba continued to praise Lukaku for his goal in Chelsea's Club World Cup final.

“He took his responsibility to talk and put a bit more pressure on himself and delivered tonight (Saturday’s Club World Cup final), scoring an important goal," he said.

“Every player always has something to prove and will always want to do better but hescored the goal to give us the lead and I’m happy with this performance.”

