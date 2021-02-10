Chelsea legend Eden Hazard makes honest Arsenal admission

Former Chelsea and current Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has made a shocking revelation about the Gunners from his boyhood days.

The Belgian sealed a dream transfer to Madrid after years of speculation just weeks after leading his side to Europa League glory under Maurizio Sarri in 2019, scoring twice in the final as Chelsea eased to a 4-1 victory over Arsenal in Baku, Azerbaijan.

However, reflecting on the victory two seasons on, the forward admitted that his childhood self wouldn't have been pleased with the outcome of the first-ever all-English Europa League final.

"It’s difficult for me to admit because of my relationship with Chelsea, but I really liked the Arsenal team at the time [when he was a kid]," said Hazard, in an interview with On The Front Foot.

“When I was little, the team I watched the most was the French national team. For me, the players I looked up to were Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry.

“They [Les Blues] had players like Robert Pires, [Sylvain] Wiltord and [Patrick] Vieira, so it was mainly French players that I followed growing up.”

Hazard, 30, netted 110 times in 352 games across all competitions for Chelsea during a seven-year spell at the club, cementing his status as a Blues legend.

However, since his big-money move switch to Los Blancos, Hazard has been stuck in a vicious cycle with recurring injury issues marring his time at Madrid.

"I’m lucky that when I’m injured and stuck at home, I have my family to get me through," added Hazard.

"It’s not the end of the world for me because I can spend time with my kids, when you’re alone and injured it can be tough but I’m lucky that I have my family to support me.

“When you’re injured, there’s only so much you can do, you can work to get better faster, but the injuries I've had just take time to heal. I just have to wait, work hard to get better and when I’m at home, I can enjoy the time with my family.”

