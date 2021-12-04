'Best Player in the Premier League' - Frank Lampard Makes Eden Hazard Chelsea Admission

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has made a complimentary admission on former Blue Eden Hazard.

The duo spent two seasons together in west London with the Belgian arriving from Lille in 2012, and the club's record goalscorer leaving in the summer of 2014.

He eventually returned to the side as manager in 2019, spending a year and a half at the helm of the club he was so successful with.

IMAGO / Newspix

In an interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap Lampard spoke about his time as the boss of the Blues, as well as the impact Hazard had on the squad during his time there.

"Eden was the best player in the Premier League. You could really feel the reliance had been on him. Gets us out of trouble on a bad day and he did it time and time again."

He also made comparisons between Hazard and German duo Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, discussing how they adapted to life at Chelsea.

"With Timo and Kai there was clearly going to be adaptation issues. They were shocked at the speed of training, physical demands of the game. Eden Hazard, who is one of the best players the club has ever had, in his early days you look at him strolling around."

IMAGO / Xinhua

Hazard spent seven seasons at the Blues after his arrival from Ligue 1, amassing 352 appearances in all competitions.

He scored 110 and assisted 96, as well as winning two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, a League Cup and an FA Cup.

More Chelsea coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube