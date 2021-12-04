Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Frank Lampard Makes Admission on Eden Hazard's Time at Chelsea

Author:

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has made a complimentary admission on former Blue Eden Hazard. 

The duo spent two seasons together in west London with the Belgian arriving from Lille in 2012, and the club's record goalscorer leaving in the summer of 2014. 

He eventually returned to the side as manager in 2019, spending a year and a half at the helm of the club he was so successful with. 

imago0040578774h (1)

In an interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap Lampard spoke about his time as the boss of the Blues, as well as the impact Hazard had on the squad during his time there.

"Eden was the best player in the Premier League. You could really feel the reliance had been on him. Gets us out of trouble on a bad day and he did it time and time again."

He also made comparisons between Hazard and German duo Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, discussing how they adapted to life at Chelsea.

Read More

"With Timo and Kai there was clearly going to be adaptation issues. They were shocked at the speed of training, physical demands of the game. Eden Hazard, who is one of the best players the club has ever had, in his early days you look at him strolling around."

imago0012763652h

Hazard spent seven seasons at the Blues after his arrival from Ligue 1, amassing 352 appearances in all competitions.

He scored 110 and assisted 96, as well as winning two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, a League Cup and an FA Cup.

More Chelsea coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0014369023h
News

'Best Player in the Premier League' - Frank Lampard Makes Eden Hazard Chelsea Admission

just now
imago1008392644h (1)
News

'You Need to Refocus' - Thomas Tuchel Issues Message to Chelsea Squad Ahead of West Ham Clash

30 minutes ago
imago1008345885h
News

Thomas Tuchel Drops Hakim Ziyech Selection Hint for West Ham Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008136663h
News

Chilwell, James, Chalobah, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic: The Latest Chelsea Injury News for West Ham Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008384853h
News

'We Are Here to Find Solutions' - Thomas Tuchel Hands Selection Boost to Chelsea's Fringe Players

8 hours ago
imago1008325309h (1)
News

'We Will Have Some Changes' - Thomas Tuchel Confirms Changes Will be Made to Chelsea Side Ahead of West Ham Clash

9 hours ago
imago1008387174h
News

'I am Absolutely Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Pleased With Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Chelsea

9 hours ago
imago1006597554h
News

'It's Good That They Are Back' - Thomas Tuchel Pleased With the Return of Reece James & Jorginho

10 hours ago