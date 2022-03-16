Skip to main content
Chelsea Legend Gianluca Vialli Supports Prospective Club Buyer Nick Candy

Chelsea legend Gianluca Vialli has revealed his support for prospective buyer Nick Candy as multiple parties remain interested in the purchase of the club. 

The Blues were put up for sale by current owner Roman Abramovich at the beginning of the month and it is still expected to take place, despite the UK government sanctions imposed on him. 

A number of parties have shown their interest in purchasing the World and European Champions as a result in recent weeks.

imago0032730131h

When speaking on the potential bid, via James Robson, Vialli pledged his support for Candy as the race to buy the club heats up.

"I have met Nick Candy on a number of occasions over the last few weeks I am fully behind his visions and commitment to make Chelsea the most globally recognised & supported club in the world, maintaining the ongoing success on the pitch."

Candy is one of two parties recognised by the UK Government to be 'serious contenders' to buy Chelsea.

A consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss is believed to be the other, with a deadline of Friday 18 March set by the club for potential buyers to submit their official bids.

imago1010479562h

After Chelsea's win against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, it is believed Candy held a private meeting with Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck.

Recent reports have said that 20 credible parties have shown their interest in buying the club.

The Raine Group, who are handling the sale of Chelsea, could cut their choices down to two or three bidders after the deadline has passed on Friday.

imago1010648068h
