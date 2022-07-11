Skip to main content

Chelsea Legend John Terry Explains His 'Ambition To Move Into Football Management'

Former Chelsea centre back John Terry has given fans an update on his future in football management after turning down multiple positions last year. 

The five times Premier League winner previously held an assistant coach title under Dean Smith at Aston Villa before leaving the club in 2021. 

John Terry

Terry celebrating with Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard after their 2012 FA Cup victory.  

The 42-year-old returned to the Blues in January of this year to undertake a coaching consultancy role with the academy to help with the development of Chelsea's young players. 

Seemingly no longer interested in a squad of his own, supporters took to Instagram where Terry had asked for their questions, and tried to get answers from him. 

He said: "Getting loads of messages regarding me not managing. I turned down three jobs last year and interviewed for two more which I didn't get. It's a personal decision that I have come to.

John Terry

Terry consulting with Chelsea's U23s.

"I have my role at Chelsea that I love and my family time, which means everything to me. And I get time to enjoy myself."

He's also said: "It has always been my ambition to move into football management and, providing the right opportunity presents itself, I feel ready to take up such a challenge."

After almost two decades at the West London club, perhaps letting it go is more difficult than it seems and with a lot more experience to gain, it may be a while before we see the double winner in a dugout of his own. 

