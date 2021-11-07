Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'Superb' - John Terry Praises Chelsea Academy Prospects

    Author:

    Chelsea legend John Terry has praised the club's academy prospects after their breakthroughs into the first team in recent seasons.

    The likes of Mason Mount, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Andreas Christensen are now key players for the Blues, rising up through the ranks at Cobham before now starting consistently for the club. 

    Former captain Terry has commented on their progress, with the 40-year-old also being a product of Chelsea's youth system. 

    imago0032722106h

    Read More

    In a reply to a fan via his recently made Twitter account, Terry spoke on their recent form for the European Champions as he said: "Superb. Great to see our home grown players in the first team."

    The former star made 713 appearances for Chelsea from 1998 to 2017, winning five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and a Champions League during that time, as well as many other honours.

    Terry spoke on the recent academy products after the Blues' 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday.

    Kai Havertz gave Chelsea the lead around the half hour mark as he headed in a cross from James past Nick Pope.

    They had multiple chances to double their lead and work their way towards another three points, but proved to be wasteful in front of goal. The visitors then capitalised and equalised ten minutes from time through Matej Vydra's close range finish.

    The result sees the Blues remain top of the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

    Chelsea will next face Leicester City in their first game after the international break.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago0028502810h
    News

    'Great to See' - John Terry Praises Chelsea's Star Academy Products

    45 seconds ago
    imago1007480507h
    Transfer News

    Report: Antonio Rudiger in 'Advanced Talks' With Real Madrid as Chelsea Exit Nears

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007424301h
    News

    Romelu Lukaku Provides Four-Word Fitness Update Ahead of Chelsea Return

    1 hour ago
    imago1007861218h
    News

    'It Wasn’t the Result we Wished For' - Thiago Silva Reacts to Chelsea's Draw Against Burnley

    1 hour ago
    imago1007845549h
    News

    'We Played Good Football' - Kai Havertz Comments on Chelsea's Start to Season

    2 hours ago
    imago1006735834h
    News

    Chelsea Loanee Billy Gilmour Learns Major Norwich City Decision

    2 hours ago
    imago1007845557h
    News

    'It Was Okay for Me' - Kai Havertz Provides Injury Update After Chelsea Draw Against Burnley

    3 hours ago
    imago1007861450h
    News

    'We Will Stay Positive' - Antonio Rudiger Reacts to Burnley Draw

    3 hours ago