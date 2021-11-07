'Great to See' - John Terry Praises Chelsea's Star Academy Products

Chelsea legend John Terry has praised the club's academy prospects after their breakthroughs into the first team in recent seasons.

The likes of Mason Mount, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Andreas Christensen are now key players for the Blues, rising up through the ranks at Cobham before now starting consistently for the club.

Former captain Terry has commented on their progress, with the 40-year-old also being a product of Chelsea's youth system.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

In a reply to a fan via his recently made Twitter account, Terry spoke on their recent form for the European Champions as he said: "Superb. Great to see our home grown players in the first team."

The former star made 713 appearances for Chelsea from 1998 to 2017, winning five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and a Champions League during that time, as well as many other honours.

Terry spoke on the recent academy products after the Blues' 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday.

Kai Havertz gave Chelsea the lead around the half hour mark as he headed in a cross from James past Nick Pope.

They had multiple chances to double their lead and work their way towards another three points, but proved to be wasteful in front of goal. The visitors then capitalised and equalised ten minutes from time through Matej Vydra's close range finish.

The result sees the Blues remain top of the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Chelsea will next face Leicester City in their first game after the international break.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube