Chelsea have confirmed the death of former goalkeeper Peter Bonetti, who has passed away at the age of 78 following a long battle with illness.

The former England and Chelsea goalkeeper, nicknamed 'The Cat' for his quick reflexes, made 729 appearances for the Blues between 1960 and 1979, after making his debut against Manchester City in April 1960, aged just 18.

Bonetti was part of England's World Cup squad in 1966, however he missed out on a medal due to not making an appearance. In 2009, he was provided with a winners' medal.

"Chelsea Football Club is hugely saddened to announce the passing today of one of our indisputably all-time great players, Peter Bonetti," a statement said from the club on Sunday.

"Our former goalkeeper had been suffering from long-term illness. All at Chelsea wish to send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to Peter’s family and friends."

In his time at the club, Bonetti won the FA Cup, League Cup and Uefa Cup Winners' Cup.

The former goalkeeper also had spells with St. Louis Stars, Dundee United and Woking.

----------

