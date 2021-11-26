Chelsea Legend Petr Cech Delivers Verdict Ahead of Manchester United Clash

Former Blue Petr Cech has delivered his verdict ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

The former shot-stopper turned performance advisor has played a key part since his return to the club in a non-playing role.

Writing for Chelsea's official club website, Cech has had his say on the Blues' opponents this weekend.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

When asked to preview the game, Cech delved into the potential new manager bounce for the Red Devils.

"It’s always tricky when you play teams with a new manager. That’s what our next opponents Manchester United will be hoping for on Sunday: when you get a change of manager, you always have a reaction," he wrote.

"Suddenly, everybody starts from the same spot again. The new manager brings new ideas, about the team, about the tactics, about the strategy, but only when he gets involved in training does he start choosing his team. Even if it’s only the manager who has left, and everyone else has stayed in place, you still get the sense of a fresh start."

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Cech believes that Chelsea have enough in them to see off Manchester United, who will travel to Stamford Bridge with Michael Carrick in charge.

The Czech cited Thomas Tuchel's side's 'preparation' as the reason he believes they will come away with the three points in Sunday's clash.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube