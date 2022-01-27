Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea Legend Petr Cech Hails Kepa Arrizabalaga for Recent Performances

Chelsea legend Petr Cech has hailed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for his performances in the absence of Edouard Mendy. 

The Blues' Spanish 'keeper has filled in for the club's first choice option in between the sticks whilst he is on international duty with Senegal in the African Cup of Nations.

Cech himself played in goal for Chelsea for 11 years, making 494 appearances in all competitions and amassing 228 clean sheets for the west London side. 

imago1005635351h

In his column for the official Chelsea website, while praising the impact Mendy has had since he joined in 2020, the club legend was also able to praise Kepa for how well he has done in the Senegalese international's absence since the beginning of the month.

Read More

"I must touch on Kepa, too. He had to fill those big boots while Edou has been away, and he has been brilliant in all those games under even more scrutiny than usual. 

"You need a strong team and every person ready to help. The goalkeeping group work so hard together to make sure they are all ready for when the moment comes, so Kepa deserves credit too."

imago1008938281h

Since Mendy left after Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, Kepa has played five games in the Premier League and Carabao Cup and kept three clean sheets, all of which were against Tottenham Hotspur.

His total number of games in goal for the season is now 11, having featured in the Blues' other games in the Carabao Cup on their road to the final at Wembley, as well as the Champions League and Super Cup.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009363114h
News

'He Has Been Brilliant' - Petr Cech Praises Kepa Arrizabalaga for Recent Performances

1 minute ago
imago1002966083h
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Doesn't Want Chelsea to Be Defined by One Style of Play

31 minutes ago
imago1009392049h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Make Approach for Chelsea's Jorginho in Potential Move

59 minutes ago
imago1009360260h (1)
News

Petr Cech Offers Insight Into Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel's Personality

1 hour ago
imago1008808026h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea, Juventus & Bayern Munich Interested in Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie de Jong

2 hours ago
imago0049551251h
Transfer News

Report: Southampton Eye Permanent January Deal for Chelsea's Tino Anjorin

2 hours ago
imago1002914595h
News

Petr Cech Hails Thomas Tuchel After Successful First Year in Charge of Chelsea

3 hours ago
imago1000467547h
Transfer News

Report: Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard's Talks Over Everton Job Continue

3 hours ago