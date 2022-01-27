'He Has Been Brilliant' - Petr Cech Praises Kepa Arrizabalaga for Recent Performances

Chelsea legend Petr Cech has hailed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for his performances in the absence of Edouard Mendy.

The Blues' Spanish 'keeper has filled in for the club's first choice option in between the sticks whilst he is on international duty with Senegal in the African Cup of Nations.

Cech himself played in goal for Chelsea for 11 years, making 494 appearances in all competitions and amassing 228 clean sheets for the west London side.

In his column for the official Chelsea website, while praising the impact Mendy has had since he joined in 2020, the club legend was also able to praise Kepa for how well he has done in the Senegalese international's absence since the beginning of the month.

"I must touch on Kepa, too. He had to fill those big boots while Edou has been away, and he has been brilliant in all those games under even more scrutiny than usual.

"You need a strong team and every person ready to help. The goalkeeping group work so hard together to make sure they are all ready for when the moment comes, so Kepa deserves credit too."

Since Mendy left after Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, Kepa has played five games in the Premier League and Carabao Cup and kept three clean sheets, all of which were against Tottenham Hotspur.

His total number of games in goal for the season is now 11, having featured in the Blues' other games in the Carabao Cup on their road to the final at Wembley, as well as the Champions League and Super Cup.

