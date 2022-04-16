Chelsea's pre-season plans have started to emerge despite the uncertainty over the club's future following the ongoing takeover sale.

It had been previously reported that a tour of the United States had been planned for the Blues, however due to the sanctioning of outgoing owner Roman Abramovich, plans were uncertain due to the club's finances being restricted.

A trip to Orlando or Las Vegas looked on and now it has been revealed that Arsenal and Orlando City are set to be involved in the Florida Cup, with Chelsea 'likely' to be involved.

Nizaar Kinsella also adds that a Las Vegas fixture is also set to be filled, should Chelsea's pre-season plans in the US go ahead.

Chelsea's pre-season will begin earlier this summer due to an earlier start date to the Premier League season as a result of the Qatar World Cup in November.

With the new owners to be from America - all of consortiums which are led by Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca having American representatives - a trip to the US is even more likely.

But Chelsea's initial plans to tour the US come because of Christian Pulisic, the star of 'soccer' in America.

Why are Chelsea wanting to go to America?

The current European and World champions are wanting to monetise the signing of Pulisic, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019.

Due to the Covid-19, Chelsea have been unable to travel across the Atlantic to play in America to showcase the winger.

