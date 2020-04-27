27th April 2014: The story of Jose Mourinho's Chelsea side beating 'Slippy G's' Liverpool

On a day that if Liverpool claimed three points against Chelsea, they were one step closer to clinching the Premier League for the first-time.

But Jose Mourinho's men came determined to produce a result to silence the home crowd at Anfield.

And so they did; goals at the end of either half from Demba Ba and Willian sealed a famous 2-0 win for the Blues, which was the start of the end for Liverpool's 2013/14 title charge, which ended in huge disappointment.

Getty Images

Brendan Rodgers' side were 16 games unbeaten in the Premier League and five points clear of Chelsea in second ahead of the meeting.

Mourinho's men travelled north and wanted to ruin 'Liverpool's circus' as they look destined to win the league.

"I felt during part of last season that the country wanted Liverpool to be champion," Mourinho recollected. "The media, the press: a lot was to put Liverpool there. Nobody was saying they were in a privileged situation because they didn’t play Champions League.

"Nobody was speaking about a lot, a lot of decisions that helped them win important and crucial points. And I felt that day was a day that was ready for their celebration.

"I used the word with my players. I said – we are going to be the clowns, they want us to be the clowns in the circus. The circus is here. Liverpool are to be champions... but we are not going to be the clowns."

Jose Mourinho wasn't having any of it and neither were his Chelsea side.

The pressure was on Liverpool. All eyes were on Brendan Rodgers' side - nothing on Chelsea.

And the Blues took advantage. The game remained in the balance on the stroke of half-time, until Steven Gerrard slipped - a day to forget for the Reds captain.

Defender Mamadou Sakho played a simple ball across to Gerrard, but he failed to control the oncoming ball and slipped which saw Demba Ba race in on goal to slot past Simon Mignolet to hand Chelsea the lead.

Anfield was stunned. Liverpool were shocked. But Jose Mourinho wasn't. He was waiting for this moment.

"I think if we play the day before we don’t play with the same spirit we did on the Sunday," Mourinho said.

The irony in Gerrard slipping; two weeks prior he held a post-match talk with the rest of squad after their 3-2 win against Manchester City, screaming: "This does not f*cking slip now!".

But so it did for Liverpool. Chelsea remained resolute in the second-half and finish the game in stoppage as former Red Fernando Torres squared it to Willian, for the Brazilian to tap into an empty net in front of a jubilant away section.

It was the start of the end for Liverpool. Despite remaining two points clear, they went onto squander a 3-0 lead against Crystal Palace to hand Manchester City the Premier League.

Gerrard revealed his emotions following the damaging defeat to the Blues in his autobiography 'My Story' in 2015.

"I sat in the back of the car and felt the tears rolling down my face. I hadn't cried for years but, on the way home, I couldn't stop," wrote Gerrard.

"The tears kept coming. I can't even tell you if the streets were thick with traffic or as empty as I was on the inside. It was killing me.

Getty Images

"I felt numb, like I had lost someone in my family. It was as if my whole quarter of a century at this football club poured out of me. I did not even try to stem the silent tears as the events of the afternoon played over and over again in my head."

Chelsea's goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer told his version of events of a day that Jose Mourinho made his squad believe they could beat Liverpool.

"We had a feeling we'd been disrespected, classed as an easy pushover, and that it was going to be an easy win for Liverpool," Schwarzer said to the Independent.

"There were points to prove, a real determination within the group not to roll over. Whether he believed it himself, I don't know, but Jose made us believe."

Getty Images

Schwarzer revealed the words of Mourinho pre-match: "Lads, I want at least two bookings for time-wasting before half-time.

"We followed our instructions down to a tee," continued the then 41-year-old.

"I remember the manager saying right from the off [to] take your time, don't allow them to gain momentum, get the fans riled up, get them out of their rhythm. And it worked."

A day to forget for Liverpool. But for Chelsea, and the rest of the footballing world - a day to remember.

A Jose Mourinho masterclass.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube