Chelsea Loanee Armando Broja Reveals Emotions as He Fulfills Premier League Dream

Chelsea loanee Armando Broja has discussed his emotions following his first Premier League goal for Southampton.

The Albanian bagged the only goal of the game as Ralph Hassenuttl's side got their first win of the season against Leeds.

Speaking to the Southampton official club website, Broja expressed his pride.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He said: ""It feels amazing. The boys were unreal today and the way we pressed and stuck to the game plan, the way we defended.

"Like I say prior to this I’ve been dreaming about this moment since I was a kid; getting my first Premier League start and a goal to come with it. I couldn’t have asked for anything better.



"It was an unreal day but you’ve got to give credit to the boys because they were amazing today. Nathan Redmond put it on a plate for me and I just had to finish it off."

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Chelsea will be keeping a keen eye on Broja, who impressed last season on loan at Vitesse and had a fine pre-season under Thomas Tuchel.

Hassenhuttl has previously criticised the youngster but could hand the Albanian more chances in the first team after an impressive performance against Leeds United on Saturday.

