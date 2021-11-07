Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Chelsea Loanee Billy Gilmour Learns Major Norwich City Decision

    Author:

    Chelsea could be set to make a decision over Billy Gilmour's future on loan at Norwich City after manager Daniel Farke was sacked.

    Farke survived the 7-0 thrashing from Chelsea last month but despite winning his first Premier League game of the season against Brentford on Saturday in the capital, the German was dismissed shortly after full-time.

    "Norwich City can confirm that head coach Daniel Farke has left the club with immediate effect," read a club statement on Saturday evening. 

    Gilmour's move to Carrow Road was heavily influenced by Farke's system and tactics, as well as Thomas Tuchel's relationship with his fellow countryman.

    Read More

    imago1007479367h

    The Scotsman was left on the bench against the Bees, further adding to the frustrations of his loan spell which has only seen him make just six appearances this term. 

    Gilmour, 20, hasn't featured in seven of their last eight matches in the league which brought his loan spell into question.

    Tuchel commented on Gilmour's situation, prior to Farke's departure, however now that has been dismissed, a decision could be made sooner rather than later. 

    "We will take the decision in January," said Tuchel last month. "That’s when decisions have to be made, not now.

    imago1006734499h

    “I spoke with Daniel about it and I was happy to meet with Billy around the (Norwich) match.

    “The things were clear when we decided together (in the summer), that he was looking for more minutes and game time at another club. The challenge was clear that he has to fight his way through. This is where it is right now.”

    With a new manager coming in, Gilmour will hope to collect more minutes. If he doesn't between now and January, now the Farke influence has gone, the 20-year-old could find himself back at Chelsea.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1006735834h
    News

    Chelsea Loanee Billy Gilmour Learns Major Norwich City Decision

    48 seconds ago
    imago1007845557h
    News

    'It Was Okay for Me' - Kai Havertz Provides Injury Update After Chelsea Draw Against Burnley

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007861450h
    News

    'We Will Stay Positive' - Antonio Rudiger Reacts to Burnley Draw

    1 hour ago
    imago1007861483h
    Features/Opinions

    Comment: Perspective Needed at Chelsea Following Frustrating Burnley Stalemate

    1 hour ago
    imago1007845196h (1)
    News

    Jorginho Accepts Chelsea's Fate After Frustrating Burnley Draw

    2 hours ago
    imago1007861256h
    News

    'We Could Have Improved Our Finishing' - Kai Havertz Reacts to Burnley Draw

    2 hours ago
    imago1007849155h
    News

    'We Will Bounce Back' - Callum Hudson-Odoi Reacts to Burnley Draw

    3 hours ago
    imago1007845549h
    News

    'We Keep Positive' - Kai Havertz Remains Optimistic After Burnley Draw

    3 hours ago