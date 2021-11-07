Chelsea Loanee Billy Gilmour Learns Major Norwich City Decision

Chelsea could be set to make a decision over Billy Gilmour's future on loan at Norwich City after manager Daniel Farke was sacked.

Farke survived the 7-0 thrashing from Chelsea last month but despite winning his first Premier League game of the season against Brentford on Saturday in the capital, the German was dismissed shortly after full-time.

"Norwich City can confirm that head coach Daniel Farke has left the club with immediate effect," read a club statement on Saturday evening.

Gilmour's move to Carrow Road was heavily influenced by Farke's system and tactics, as well as Thomas Tuchel's relationship with his fellow countryman.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Scotsman was left on the bench against the Bees, further adding to the frustrations of his loan spell which has only seen him make just six appearances this term.

Gilmour, 20, hasn't featured in seven of their last eight matches in the league which brought his loan spell into question.

Tuchel commented on Gilmour's situation, prior to Farke's departure, however now that has been dismissed, a decision could be made sooner rather than later.

"We will take the decision in January," said Tuchel last month. "That’s when decisions have to be made, not now.

IMAGO / Focus Images

“I spoke with Daniel about it and I was happy to meet with Billy around the (Norwich) match.

“The things were clear when we decided together (in the summer), that he was looking for more minutes and game time at another club. The challenge was clear that he has to fight his way through. This is where it is right now.”

With a new manager coming in, Gilmour will hope to collect more minutes. If he doesn't between now and January, now the Farke influence has gone, the 20-year-old could find himself back at Chelsea.

