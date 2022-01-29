Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea Loanee Billy Gilmour Returns to Norwich Training Following Ankle Injury Setback

Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour has officially returned to Norwich training following his recovery from an ankle injury that has seen him miss out on five games.

The 20-year-old went out on loan to the Canaries in the summer for the entirety of the 2021/22 season and he has made a total of 12 league appearances.

Under former Norwich manager Daniel Farke, Gilmour struggled for game time, but since the arrival of Dean Smith, the Scot has enjoyed much more game time, until this injury.

imago1008884382h

As reported by the Herald Scotland, via Chelsea News, the youngster has handed Norwich a squad boost by returning to training following his recovery.

With Norwich struggling to break away from the relegation spots, Gilmour may find it difficult to retain his first team place considering how he has fallen out of favour with Norwich fans since joining.

Read More

With the club's next three league fixtures against Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Liverpool, they will be desperate to hold onto as many points as they can as they look to climb away from the bottom three.

imago1008883317h

Manager Dean Smith has also hinted that the youngster could feature, alongside the returning Mathias Normann, in the club's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Wolves.

“Billy (Gilmour), (Mathias) Normann, (Lukas) Rupp and (Andrew) Omobamidele should all be back, I am hoping, for the next game which is against Wolves.

“We have got a squad that is becoming healthier by the minute.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008884382h
News

Chelsea Loanee Billy Gilmour Returns to Norwich Training Following Ankle Injury Setback

30 seconds ago
imago1009366924h
News

Report: Tuchel Wants Gallagher Back in Chelsea Squad From Summer Onwards

30 minutes ago
imago1002968620h (1)
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea Players That Could Reunite With Frank Lampard at Everton

1 hour ago
imago1009231408h
Transfer News

Report: Dembele Chelsea Arrival Could Hinge on Pulisic, Ziyech and Werner Exits

3 hours ago
imago1008604056h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea May Look to Agree Deal With Jules Kounde Before Summer

3 hours ago
imago1008762877h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Monaco Exit for Tchouameni Inevitable Amid Chelsea Interest

4 hours ago
imago1008976330h
Transfer News

Report: Timo Werner Will Look to Leave Chelsea in Summer

5 hours ago
imago1006694958h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Wants Aurelien Tchouameni to Join Chelsea 'At All Costs'

5 hours ago