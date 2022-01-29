Chelsea Loanee Billy Gilmour Returns to Norwich Training Following Ankle Injury Setback

Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour has officially returned to Norwich training following his recovery from an ankle injury that has seen him miss out on five games.

The 20-year-old went out on loan to the Canaries in the summer for the entirety of the 2021/22 season and he has made a total of 12 league appearances.

Under former Norwich manager Daniel Farke, Gilmour struggled for game time, but since the arrival of Dean Smith, the Scot has enjoyed much more game time, until this injury.

As reported by the Herald Scotland, via Chelsea News, the youngster has handed Norwich a squad boost by returning to training following his recovery.

With Norwich struggling to break away from the relegation spots, Gilmour may find it difficult to retain his first team place considering how he has fallen out of favour with Norwich fans since joining.

With the club's next three league fixtures against Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Liverpool, they will be desperate to hold onto as many points as they can as they look to climb away from the bottom three.

Manager Dean Smith has also hinted that the youngster could feature, alongside the returning Mathias Normann, in the club's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Wolves.

“Billy (Gilmour), (Mathias) Normann, (Lukas) Rupp and (Andrew) Omobamidele should all be back, I am hoping, for the next game which is against Wolves.

“We have got a squad that is becoming healthier by the minute.”

