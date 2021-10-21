'I Want to Play' - Chelsea Loanee Ethan Ampadu Keen to Play Regularly

    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'I'm Young, I Want to Play' - Chelsea Loanee Ethan Ampadu States Desire to Play

    Author:

    Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu has stated his desire to play regular football. 

    The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Serie A side Venezia, having spent last season at Sheffield United. 

    It is his third spell away from the Blues since joining in 2017, with the youngster keen to gain more experience.

    sipa_35360769

    In an interview with Ansa via Sport Witness, Ampadu spoke on how he has featured in the Venezia midfield this season despite being a centre-back by trade, saying: "I think it is useful to be able to play in more positions.

    "Okay, maybe not as an attacker, but in defence or in midfield I feel at ease. I have no preferences, I’m young, I want to play and wherever I need it I’ll be happy to do so."

    Ampadu joined Chelsea from Exeter City four years ago and made his senior debut for the club in a Carabao Cup fixture against Nottingham Forest.

    He has made 11 more appearances since then, and was part of the Blues squad that won the Europa League in 2019.

    sipa_35474539

    Venezia are currently 15th in Serie A after eight games played, with the youngster featuring just three times for them so far.

    He spoke on his side's chances for the rest of the season, adding: "I feel good, we are a lot of young people and the most experienced are helping us. 

    "We’re happy with what we can do, it’s up to us to improve in every match."

    Venezia next play Sassuolo on Saturday.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35574333 (1)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Demands Chelsea Find Solutions With Werner & Lukaku Now Sidelined

    6 minutes ago
    sipa_35360449
    News

    'I Want to Play' - Chelsea Loanee Ethan Ampadu Keen to Play Regularly

    36 minutes ago
    sipa_35665618
    News

    Kai Havertz: Chelsea Demand to Win Every Game in Premier League & Champions League

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35665801
    News

    Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Sends Callum Hudson-Odoi & Kai Havertz Message After Malmo Win

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35324216 (2)
    News

    Report: Antonio Rudiger Unimpressed With Chelsea Contract Talks

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35665801
    News

    'It Was a Good Goal' - Kai Havertz Reflects on His Goal for Chelsea Against Malmo

    8 hours ago
    sipa_35665618
    News

    'It’s a Very Good Result' - Kai Havertz Reacts to Chelsea's 4-0 Victory Over Malmo

    8 hours ago
    sipa_35664595
    News

    Chelsea Suffer Double Injury Blow as Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner Set for Time On Sidelines

    9 hours ago