'I Want to Play' - Chelsea Loanee Ethan Ampadu Keen to Play Regularly

Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu has stated his desire to play regular football.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Serie A side Venezia, having spent last season at Sheffield United.

It is his third spell away from the Blues since joining in 2017, with the youngster keen to gain more experience.

In an interview with Ansa via Sport Witness, Ampadu spoke on how he has featured in the Venezia midfield this season despite being a centre-back by trade, saying: "I think it is useful to be able to play in more positions.

"Okay, maybe not as an attacker, but in defence or in midfield I feel at ease. I have no preferences, I’m young, I want to play and wherever I need it I’ll be happy to do so."

Ampadu joined Chelsea from Exeter City four years ago and made his senior debut for the club in a Carabao Cup fixture against Nottingham Forest.

He has made 11 more appearances since then, and was part of the Blues squad that won the Europa League in 2019.

Venezia are currently 15th in Serie A after eight games played, with the youngster featuring just three times for them so far.

He spoke on his side's chances for the rest of the season, adding: "I feel good, we are a lot of young people and the most experienced are helping us.

"We’re happy with what we can do, it’s up to us to improve in every match."

Venezia next play Sassuolo on Saturday.

