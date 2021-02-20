Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori received offers from West Ham and Everton before Milan move

Fikayo Tomori has revealed the opportunity to sign for West Ham and Everton on loan prior to his switch from Chelsea to AC Milan in January.

The 23-year-old joined the Serie A side on a six-month loan deal with an option to make his stay permanent in the summer if the Rossoneri wish to activate the £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons clause.

However, the past few months could've turned out very differently for the Englishman as he had the chance to go out on loan in the Premier League after stating that he had received offers from West Ham and Everton before he sealed a move to Italy.

"I was ready to go [out on loan] and I wasn’t allowed to because the manager [Frank Lampard] said I was in his plans," said Tomori, in an interview with The Telegraph.

The Cobham graduate, who spent a year playing under Lampard at Derby County before returning to Chelsea in 2019, made just four appearances for the west London outfit this season, which made it clear that he was no longer part of the ex-boss' immediate plans at Stamford Bridge.

Tomori clocked 22 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea last season, but remained on the fringes of the squad for much of this campaign with Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma forming a solid partnership in central defence under Lampard.

He added: “I was thinking that after the way the previous six months had gone, the best thing for me to do was to go on loan and get some games and come back to Chelsea with a full season in the Premier League behind me.

"Then, a few hours before the [January transfer window] deadline, I got a call, saying the manager [Lampard] had said I could go to West Ham and it was a shock because this hadn’t been in the conversation at all.

"I like to think I’m pretty logical and I think things through and, together with my dad and my agent, my plan had been that if [a loan switch to] Everton didn’t happen, I had to be prepared to stay at Chelsea.

"By the time the West Ham offer came, it was too late to just switch that mentality with no time to think about it."

