Chelsea Loanee Levi Colwill Admits He Hasn't Kept Up to Date With Sale Process

Chelsea's on-loan defender Levi Colwill has admitted that he hasn't kept up with the takeover and sale situation at the club.

The 19-year-old has been in impressive form during his loan stint at Huddersfield Town and looks likely to return to Chelsea under new ownership in the summer.

Speaking to the Athletic, Colwill revealed that he has not kept up with the takeover process at his parent club.

imago1011255349h

“It’s just a lot of talk and I don’t buy into it. I haven’t really thought about playing in Chelsea’s first team next season. I haven’t been keeping up with what’s going on with the takeover," he admitted.

"I have just been concentrating on Huddersfield. It’s the only thing I can affect right now. I won’t be thinking about what I do next until this season is done.

“Things have been going well. Why am I going to start thinking about the future when I have to concentrate on the present? It has to stay that way.”

imago1011667755h

This comes after the defender admitted that he is ready for Premier League football and hinted at a return to Chelsea.

“I think I’m ready (for the Premier League). I’ve learnt a lot this year so the next step I hope will be in the Premier League with Chelsea, Huddersfield or whoever," he said.

Thomas Tuchel will no doubt take a look at the youngster in pre-season under the new Chelsea ownership before making a decision on his future.    

imago1011713893h
