Chelsea Loanee Levi Colwill Heaps Praise Upon 'Humble' Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea's young defender Levi Colwill has dicussed what it was like to train under Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

The 18-year-old had a handful of training sessions under the German last season before spending this campaign on loan at Huddersfield Town.

Speaking to football.london, Colwill discussed his Chelsea manager and recalled the training sessions.

This comes after Colwill revealed that he is desperate to make it at Chelsea after impressing on loan in the Championship this season.

The 18-year-old took a risk, departing on his first loan move at such a young age but is enjoying his spell in England's second division so far.

Last season he was playing for the youth sides at Cobham but was handed the opportunity to train with the first team as the Blues ended up winning the Champions League.

Speaking on the experience with the first team and reflecting on Tuchel's management, Colwill said: “It was a big step up from the under-23s; the intensity was a joke if I’m honest.

“Everyone is one or two touch. It looks so easy for them. Thomas Tuchel spoke to me and he was really humble, that was quite a calming feeling.

“I feel it helped me loads as when I came here (to Huddersfield) for pre-season, I felt ready.”

The defender will be keep to impress Tuchel at the start of next season, much like Trevoh Chalobah did, as he aims to prove himself to the German and earn his place in the Blues squad.

