Chelsea Loanee Reveals Struggles Following Antonio Conte's Managerial Appointment

Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman fell out with former boss Antonio Conte following the Italian boss' arrival to Stamford Bridge.

The Ghanian signed for the Blues from Bundesliga side Augsburg for £23.40 million, and was mainly used as a squad player in his first season in the Premier League.

Rahman has stated how his future at the club was cast into doubt after Conte was announced as head coach.

In an interview with Gary Al-Smith, the 27-year-old said: "I left Chelsea because I didn’t get on well with Conte," as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle.

"When he [Conte] arrived, I had a first meeting with him before the season ended. He told me how he wanted to play and how I can be in the team if I decide to stay.

“During the preseason, the way he was reacting to me, I didn’t like it. I went to speak to the sporting director and told him my worries."

Since his disagreement with Conte, Rahman has undergone loan spells in France, Spain, Germany and Macedonia.

He added: “In the first meeting, he told me to keep calm and keep working hard. This was in London. Then we went to Austria, and it started getting worse.

“When we went to Austria, I spoke to the sporting director. I said I couldn’t take this anymore. They asked me what I wanted to do.

I said I would prefer to leave. They said the club doesn’t want to sell me. I said if that is so, I prefer to go on loan somewhere.”

Rahman is expected to return to Cobham on Monday and he has the opportunity to impress Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in pre-season, if he doesn't move elsewhere.

