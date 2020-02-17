Chelsea looking to avoid defeat against Manchester United to maintain 30+ year Premier League record

Chelsea will be looking to avoid a defeat to Manchester United on Monday in the Premier League having been beaten on the opening day of the season.

In Frank Lampard's first game in charge of the Blues in the top-flight, his side were thrashed by four goals to nil at Old Trafford - although the scoreline didn't reflect the course of the game.

Now the two sides meet once again in the league but this time at Stamford Bridge.

WATCH: Frank Lampard confirms Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will remain sidelined.

The stakes are higher than the first fixture at the Theatre of Dreams, with both sides chasing a Champions League spot come the end of the season.

But Frank Lampard's side will be wanting to secure a result against United otherwise it would spark their first league double defeat for 32 years.

Chelsea are yet to suffer a league double since the 1987-88 season, when they were beaten 3-1 and 2-1 by the Red Devils.

OLE GUNNAR SOLKSJAER ON FRANK LAMPARD

"I think [there are similarities], yes. Obviously he was restrained because of the ban during the summer window but I think we both believe if you give young players a chance, you know them and you know they will give you everything.

"If you have a team full of energy and players who want to prove themselves it’s great and Frank’s done very well with the Chelsea team I think."

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening.

