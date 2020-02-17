Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Chelsea looking to avoid defeat against Manchester United to maintain 30+ year Premier League record

Matt Debono

Chelsea will be looking to avoid a defeat to Manchester United on Monday in the Premier League having been beaten on the opening day of the season.

In Frank Lampard's first game in charge of the Blues in the top-flight, his side were thrashed by four goals to nil at Old Trafford - although the scoreline didn't reflect the course of the game. 

Now the two sides meet once again in the league but this time at Stamford Bridge.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard confirms Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will remain sidelined.

----------

The stakes are higher than the first fixture at the Theatre of Dreams, with both sides chasing a Champions League spot come the end of the season.

But Frank Lampard's side will be wanting to secure a result against United otherwise it would spark their first league double defeat for 32 years.

Chelsea are yet to suffer a league double since the 1987-88 season, when they were beaten 3-1 and 2-1 by the Red Devils.

----------

OLE GUNNAR SOLKSJAER ON FRANK LAMPARD 

"I think [there are similarities], yes. Obviously he was restrained because of the ban during the summer window but I think we both believe if you give young players a chance, you know them and you know they will give you everything.

"If you have a team full of energy and players who want to prove themselves it’s great and Frank’s done very well with the Chelsea team I think."

----------

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening. 

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

The Premier League returns after the winter-break as Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening

Matt Debono

Chelsea duo Mason Mount & Fikayo Tomori among top 50 stars for winter upgrades on FIFA 20

Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori's performances since the start of the season have been recognised after the pair were given winter upgrades on FIFA 20.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard pleased with Kepa Arrizabalaga's reaction to being dropped for Chelsea's draw with Leicester City

Frank Lampard has admitted he his been pleased with the reaction of Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after he was dropped.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard excited for Hakim Ziyech's summer arrival at Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has opened up on Hakim Ziyech after it was confirmed that the Blues had agreed a deal for the Moroccan.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic ruled out of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Manchester United

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic will play no part in the Blues' vital Premier League clash against Manchester United.

Matt Debono

Latest Chelsea injury news: Frank Lampard offers update on Pulisic, Abraham & Loftus-Cheek

Frank Lampard has provided an update on the injury status' of Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Matt Debono

Chelsea on the brink of signing Ajax star Hakim Ziyech after personal terms agreed

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech after personal terms were agreed between the Moroccan and the Premier League side.

Matt Debono

Erik Ten Hag confirms Hakim Ziyech will leave Ajax for Chelsea at end of the season

Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag has broken his silence after Chelsea came to a verbal agreement with the Dutch side for the transfer of Hakim Ziyech.

Matt Debono

Hakim Ziyech: Chelsea wanted 26-year-old in January but Ajax rejected bid

Chelsea will have to wait until the summer to get their hands on Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech after a verbal agreement was reached between the two clubs.

Matt Debono

Jadon Sancho move to Chelsea still on despite Hakim Ziyech agreement with Dortmund star set to leave

Jadon Sancho will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer but his destination is yet to be confirmed with a whole host of clubs interested.

Matt Debono