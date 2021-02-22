Chelsea 'looking forward' to Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid, says Mason Mount

Mason Mount has said that games against the likes of Atletico Madrid are the matches Chelsea want to be involved in ahead of their last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday evening.

Chelsea travel to Romania to face Diego Simeone's side in the first-leg and the Blues are yet to be beaten under new boss Thomas Tuchel (W5, D2) in all competitions.

They face a Madrid side who will be without Yannick Carrasco and Jose Gimenez for the European clash, and who have leaked 10 goals in their last seven matches.

Mount has been a pivotal part of Chelsea's success this season. (Photo by MICHAEL STEELE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mount is aware of the magnitude of the tie and is excited to come up against one of Europe's best sides.

"We spoke a bit about it before the game, saying we need to go into these next three or four weeks really focused. We have some massive games coming up that can really push us in the right direction so we’re very excited.

"These are the games we want to play in - big Champions League games, big Premier League games against top clubs so we’re very excited and we’re looking forward to them."

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Mount picked up a knock against Southampton on Saturday after netting a penalty to earn the Blues a draw on the south coast, but he will be fit for Tuesday night.

He added: "It’s just a little knock, a bit of bruising but I’ll be fine. Nothing can stop me."

