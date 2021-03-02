Chelsea make contract decision on Thiago Silva's future at the club

Chelsea want to keep Thiago Silva at the club beyond the summer, it has been revealed.

The 36-year-old penned an initial one-year contract at the club last summer after arriving on a free transfer from PSG, but it had the option of a further year which could be triggered at the end of the current campaign.

Silva has been extremely influential at the back which has seen Chelsea's defensive record dramatically improve.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

And as per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have decided they want to extend his stay in west London and want to open contract extension talks.

A decision will be made soon as the Blues leave the final decision to Silva and his family.

Silva is currently recovering from a thigh injury sustained at the start of February. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

That shouldn't be an issue for Chelsea after Absolute Chelsea previously reported that Silva's camp are keen on remaining in west London after a successful first year in the English capital.

Silva is currently out injured and is unlikely return for the crunch league meeting against Liverpool on Thursday night at Anfield, with the Brazilian currently doing individual work in training.

"He did an individual session on Friday, on the pitch, and it was a big progress and step ahead up front for him so I hope he will join the group next week," Tuchel said last week.

READ MORE: Mason Mount lays out Premier League and Champions League ambitions at Chelsea

READ MORE: "It was very clear" - Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount makes Thomas Tuchel assessment

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube