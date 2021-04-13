Chelsea make decision to start N'Golo Kante against FC Porto for Champions League quarter-final clash

N'Golo Kante will reportedly start for Chelsea in the midfield against FC Porto on Tuesday night in the Champions League.

The 30-year-old has featured in Chelsea's last two matches from the bench after returning from a hamstring injury picked up in the recent international break with France.

Kante was included in the 23-man squad to travel to Seville to face Porto in the second leg as Chelsea look to see out their 2-0 aggregate lead heading into Tuesday night at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Tuchel remained cautious on confirming Kante's involvement against Porto, whether he would start for the Blues, stating he doesn't want to take risks with the Frenchman.

"It’s difficult to imagine playing a game like this without N’Golo, so I think it is important we do look at him tomorrow before making a decision," said Tuchel on Monday in his pre-match press conference. "We absolutely have to be careful with him.

"I will take a look at him after training tonight and see how he is in the morning before deciding whether he should start or whether he can be used from the bench again.

"The question for tomorrow is whether we want N’Golo to start or do we absolutely want him to finish the game."

(Photo by Juan Jose Ubeda/MB Media/Sipa USA)

But Mateo Kovacic has been ruled out through injury which will see Kante start in the midfield for the Blues against the Portuguese side, as per Angelo Mangiante.

Tuchel will also have Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva available defensively, but it will be a blow for the Blues to be without the Croatian. They will hope he is available for their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City on Saturday.

