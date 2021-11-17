Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Report: Chelsea Make Decisions Over Conor Gallagher & Billy Gilmour's Roles in Thomas Tuchel's Side

Chelsea have made decisions on the futures of two of their star loanees Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour, according to reports.

The Blues duo are on loan at fellow Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Norwich City respectively, with the former impressing so much that he recently earned himself his first senior cap for England.

They will both return to the club after their loan spells finish at the end of the campaign.

According to Eurosport, the Blues have told Gallagher that if he continues to impress at Selhurst Park throughout the rest of the season, then he will be able to push for a spot in Thomas Tuchel's first team next season.

However, the 21-year-old believes the club will instead choose to strengthen their midfield options via the transfer market next summer rather than opting for their academy product.

It is believed that the Blues will be keen to do the same with Gilmour, despite him only featuring six times for the Canaries so far this season.

Gallagher has been at Chelsea from a young age and, like other successful club talents, has worked his way up through the ranks at Cobham. He has previously spent time on loan at Charlton Athletic, Swansea City and West Brom before moving to Crystal Palace.

Gilmour joined the Blues from Rangers in 2017 and made his Premier League debut two years later against Sheffield United. His loan at Norwich this season has been his first away from club having featured in the youth squads in previous years.

