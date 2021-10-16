Revealed: Chelsea Set Away London Derby Record After Brentford Win

Chelsea have set a new record after their 1-0 win against Brentford on Saturday evening.

The Blues had to battle hard to secure the three points at the Premier League newcomers, with Ben Chilwell scoring the only goal of the game.

His strike ensured Chelsea returned to the top of the table ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

As per OptaJoe, Chelsea are the first side from the capital to win seven consecutive away London derbies in English Football League history.

Saturday's win against Brentford was the Blues' third London derby away from home this season, having already played Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on the road.

The streak began last season with a win against Fulham, before Chelsea secured victories against Tottenham, Crystal Palace and West Ham across the capital.

Previous wins against the Gunners and Spurs earlier this campaign and the result at their west London rivals mean Chelsea have now set a record for London derby wins away from home.

They could make it eight in a row when they play West Ham away at the start of December.

Chilwell's third goal in as many games secured the win against the Bees, but Edouard Mendy stole the show courtesy of his remarkable saves in the latter stages of the game that ultimately sealed the win.

It was the Blues' sixth win from a possible eight in the Premier League so far this season, and the goalkeeper's heroics meant that his side have only conceded three goals in the division.

